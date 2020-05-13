Tua Tagovailoa's Fins jersey tops sales list since NFL draft -- shop the rookie's gear here

He may not have been the number one overall pick in this year’s draft, but Miami Dolphins rookie Tua Tagovailoa reigns supreme on another ranking. As of Monday, the Alabama product had the No. 1 and No. 2 top-selling jerseys on the NFL’s official merchandise shop. The Hawaii native’s No. 1 aqua jersey currently holds the top spot, followed by his white Dolphins jersey.

After agreeing to terms with the Fins, looks like the fifth overall pick will be officially calling Hard Rock Stadium home for the next four years.

The #Dolphins have filed their contract for No. 5 pick Tua Tagovailoa, with his 4-year, $30.28M deal official with a 5th-year option. He gets a signing bonus of $19.6M, and it’s all guaranteed. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 11, 2020

A sizable rookie contract, the king of jersey sales, and an impressive Mother’s Day gift for his mom? The 22-year-old might be having one of the best weeks ever.

If you’re ready to toss your support behind the new guy in South Beach, you’re in luck. Tagovailoa’s Dolphins jersey —both home and away— are back in stock, along with other must-have merchandise. If jersey’s aren’t quite your style, we listed a couple name and number shirts, tanks, and a commemorative collage to celebrate the Tagovailoa era in Miami. Scroll on to see what we listed and welcome the new guy in style.

