Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins are dancing all over Broncos

There is no way Sean Payton signed on for this in Denver.

The Miami Dolphins were humiliating the Broncos on Sunday in the first half.

It was 35-10 and if you want to know how bad Denver’s defense was to that point:

Tua Tagovailoa was 16-of-16 for 206 yards and a pair of TDs.

De’Von Archane had a receiving TD and a rushing score and was averaging better than 7 yards a carry as was Raheem Mostert.

On the receiving end, Tyreek Hill had 6 catches for 122 yards and a TD.

What a time to be a @MiamiDolphins fan pic.twitter.com/JxczifgQj5 — NFL (@NFL) September 24, 2023

