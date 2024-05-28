For Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins balance size and durability

Last year, the Dolphins' main objective for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was trying to keep him healthy for the entire season. This year, the concern has pivoted to making him even more effective when he plays.

The focus has become making him, to use coach Mike McDaniel's word, "svelte." Meeting with reporters on Tuesday, McDaniel was asked about the balance between increased weight and durability on one hand, and decreased weight and effectiveness on the other.

"That’s a very understandable misconception," McDaniel said. "We were not on an offseason weight program last year, it was strength. So him getting stronger and the unintended consequences for him personally and he saw his game, his strength increased but he felt like he could have the same amount of strength and kind of reshape his body and be a little lighter on his feet. So it’s kind of the natural evolution of you get stronger and then you really pay attention to your diet, the times that you’re eating and when your caloric intake is, those types of things, so he can maintain those strength gains while also being a little more limber in the pocket I think is what’s drove him to kind of attack that which he’s done a great job of."

Strength is one thing. The natural suit of armor that comes from being larger is another. That's the issue. How big is big enough to keep the player healthy? But how big is too big to keep him from being as good as he can be?

It's a sliding scale. Lose weight, move faster but become more vulnerable to contact from much larger defensive players. Gain weight, have more natural protection but lose a little acceleration and speed.

Although last year's approach kept Tua healthy, the Dolphins are trying to bust through the one-and-done playoff ceiling. It's a calculated risk. The reward is obvious. The Dolphins want to do more than just make the playoffs and go home after the wild-card round.