Tua Tagovailoa doesn’t appear on the initial Week Two injury report

Last week, the Dolphins disclosed rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa as fully participating in practice with a hip injury, an indication that he was still getting treatment on the injury that derailed his final season at Alabama.

This week, Tagovailoa doesn’t appear on the Wednesday injury report at all.

By implication, his absence means he’s both healthy and, as of Wednesday, receiving no treatment on the hip. And that’s good news for the Dolphins, who could soon be thinking about giving Tua a chance to show what he can do at the next level.

Not participating in practice for Miami on Wednesday were linebacker Elandon Roberts (concussion). Safety Clayton Fejedelem (pectoral), receiver Jakeem Grant (calf), cornerback Xavien Howard (knee), cornerback Byron Jones (achilles), and receiver DeVante Parker (hamstring) were limited.

Fully participating in practice were linebacker Kyle Van Noy (hand) and receiver Preston Williams (knee).

