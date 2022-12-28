Tua Tagovailoa diagnosed with second concussion, unlikely to play Week 17

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will not start in the team’s Week 17 matchup against the New England Patriots and is unlikely to play in the game.

Just one day after suffering a loss to the Green Bay Packers, Tagovailoa was placed into the NFL’s concussion protocol. He has since been diagnosed with a concussion, his second of the season.

Though it is unclear exactly when in the game Tagovailoa became concussed, he self-reported to doctors after experiencing symptoms.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported that head coach Mike McDaniel has not yet ruled Tagovailoa out, but that the team is currently focused on ensuring his health and safety.

Backup veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater will get the start for Miami.

McDaniel said he has been advised by medical professionals that Tua "worries only about the day he's currently in and nothing else. He is in the building." McDaniel declines to say if he has been ruled out for Sunday because "any added pressure" does not help the health process — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) December 28, 2022

