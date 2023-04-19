Tua Tagovailoa considered retirement, but family reasons led him back to the game

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa improved greatly in his third season in the NFL. The former Alabama star was selected No. 5 overall in the 2020 draft and has faced constant criticism. In 2022, he performed well for most of the year, but was plagued with injuries Most notably, Tagovailoa missed a considerable amount of time because of head injuries.

He was officially diagnosed with two concussions during the season, but had a few other scares.

Today, Tagovailoa spoke with members of the media for the first time since the 2022 season came to an end. He addressed his head injuries and stated that he even considered retirement for some time, stating, “it would be hard for me to walk away with how old I am, with my son – I always dreamed of playing as long as I could to the point where my son knew what he’s watching.”

With that, the possibility of retiring left his mind. He will be the starting quarterback for the Dolphins for the upcoming 2023 season and had his fifth-year option picked up by the franchise for the 2024 season.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire