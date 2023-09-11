Should Tua Tagovailoa be considered among the elite QBs in the NFL? | Zero Blitz

Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab hop on Zero Blitz to discuss the Miami Dolphins impressive win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1, and debate if it’s time to start discussing Tua Tagovailoa among the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

JASON FITZ: Let's talk about what was the most exciting game of the day. Miami taking on the Chargers. Two teams that feel like they're really trying to stake their claim as not being second best in their divisions, but actually best in their divisions. And the most incredible thing to me that we saw out of a down to the wire, Oh my God, win for the Dolphins is that we saw two teams in the Dolphins and the Chargers get points and yards galore and plays galore against two quality defenses. Like I believe in the Dolphins defensively. I believe in the Chargers defensively. And I still watch the respective offenses just beat them up.

FRANK SCHWAB: Yeah. This was the Chargers and Dolphins at an incredibly high level on offense. And I think the key takeaway for me, is and we both know people who refuse to buy into Tua Tagovailoa.

It's always something. It's always, oh he-- he's not as good as Justin Herbert. Oh, he has Tyreek Hill to throw to. This and that. We have to get to a point where we can just say Tua is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, period. Hard stop.

He threw for 466 today. And when they needed it, when they were down 34-30 drove them all the way down field and threw that incredible touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill. I get Tyreek Hill is awesome. He's going to Hall of Fame someday, right? He makes every quarterback better.

Tua is also good on his own. Like everyone-- Joe Burrow has Jamaar Chase. And Patrick Mahomes has Travis Kelce, the greatest tight end of his generation catching the ball.

JASON FITZ: Well, and Mahomes had--

FRANK SCHWAB: Tyreek Hill guy too. Yeah.

JASON FITZ: There was a period where Tyreek was who Mahomes leaned on, right? And we weren't sitting here saying--

FRANK SCHWAB: Yeah. But we don't do that to Burrow. We don't-- Herbert has Keenan Allen and Mike Williams and all them. We don't do that to the other guys. But we're always finding reasons to not give Tua his proper respect. He is in that whatever-- however big that tier is of I can lift a team on my shoulders and win a lot of games. Tua is in that tier.

JASON FITZ: But I can already hear it. Yeah, but we don't know if he's going to stay healthy. I hate to be the bearer of bad news here. You have no idea if your favorite quarterback is going to be healthy on any team. And I get as we've talked about and we talked about the other night leading into the season after Thursday Night Football, we're used to what it looks like to recoup an ACL injury or an MCL injury or a hamstring.

We know what that feels like. We have no idea what to do when you're talking about brain injuries. And that's what a concussion is. So I respectfully understand why so many people have hesitation. But at some point what I look at is if you take that uncontrollable portion of it out, Tua a showed you exactly what is-- he looks a little thicker. Looks a little beefier, right? But he was throwing balls into windows that were absolutely insane.

This wasn't just Tyreek Hill being Tyreek Hill. This was Tua threading the needle against good players over and over again. Like it was beautiful to watch.

FRANK SCHWAB: Again, in games that Tua, since the beginning of last year, new coach, new Tyreek, all this. Games of Tua started and finished, they have been elite. They have been one of the best teams in the NFL. But we haven't looked at them that way because we refuse to give Tua his flowers.