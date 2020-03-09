Tua Tagovailoa cleared for some football activity as draft inches closer

While the stock market might be falling apart, the Redskins second overall pick just got much more valuable. Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa got medically cleared for light football activity as he continues his recovery from hip surgery last November.

Speaking at the NFL Scouting Combine last month, Tagovailoa explained he should get medical clearance on March 9th and then expects to hold a private Pro Day workout on April 9th. So far, that's right on track.

#Bama QB Tua Tagovailoa had his four-month scans today on his dislocated hip, and sources described them as "very good with no concerns." Essentially, as positive as possible. Accordingly, he'll now begin the slow progression of activity to get his body ready for play. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2020

For the Redskins, whether the team actually intends to draft Tua or not, his value climbing up only helps the team. It's widely expected that the Bengals will take Joe Burrow with the first overall pick, and that leaves Washington in the driver's seat for Tua with the second overall pick. Of course, the Redskins spent a first-round pick on QB Dwayne Haskins last season, so it might not make sense to draft another passer this year. A trade could be in the works, or Washington could just take Ohio State defensive end Chase Young with the second pick.

NFL Network spoke with Tagovailoa's doctor and the news sounded particularly encouraging and that his progress was "as positive as can be" from a dislocated hip last fall. The report also explained that Tagovailoa can no do drills like dropbacks and throwing but not full activity. The doctor explained that the plan for Tagovailoa will be conservative and focused on long-term health.

Anybody that watches college football knows how good Tua played at Alabama. His numbers were absurd. In three seasons for the Crimson Tide, Tagovailoa completed nearly 70 percent of his passes with 87 touchdowns against just 11 interceptions.

Momentum will continue to build around Tua, and just wait for the social media videos of him working out to emerge in the next few weeks. TuaMania is coming, it's just a question of where it goes.

