Tua Tagovailoa carted to Dolphins locker room after Bills pressure him relentlessly

The Bills’ defense was apparently ready for a fight early on against the Dolphins after a frustrating Week 1 loss to the Steelers, and this manifested itself very early against Tua Tagovailoa. On the first play from scrimmage, slot defender Taron Johnson (who had two pick-sixes in 2020), recorded his fourth career sack on a front-side blitz against the left-handed Tagovailoa. The Bills closed up Tua’s first read in coverage, and that was that.

Two plays later, safety Micah Hyde screamed off the same side, and Miami was equally unable to protect against the blitz. This was Hyde’s fifth career sack.

On the Dolphins’ next drive, end A.J. Epenesa beat right tackle Jesse Davis for the backside pressure of Tagovailoa, and as you can see after the play, Tagovailoa struggles to stay up. Tagovailoa was eventually carted to the locker room.

Tua is hurt. He couldn’t get to the sideline before going back to the ground. He’s now on the field being seen by several trainers. — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) September 19, 2021

Jacoby Brissett came in for Tagovailoa on the Dolphins’ next drive, and quickly threw an interception to cornerback Levi Wallace.