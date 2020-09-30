Tua Tagovailoa is back on the Dolphins’ injury report, but not for his hip.

Tagovailoa, who came off the team’s practice report in Week Two, did not practice Wednesday because of an illness.

Cornerback Byron Jones remains out of practice, which is not a good sign for his availability Sunday.

Jones left the Week Two loss to the Bills in the first half with a groin injury. He did not play last Thursday against the Jaguars, missing the game with groin and Achilles injuries.

Safety Clayton Fejedelem (pectoral), safety Kavon Frazier (shoulder) and cornerback Xavien Howard (knee) were limitied.

Safety Brandon Jones (back) was a full participant.

Tua Tagovailoa, Byron Jones out of practice Wednesday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk