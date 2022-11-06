Tua Tagovailoa best throws from 302-yard game Week 9
Watch the highlights from Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in Week 9 against the Chicago Bears.
Watch the highlights from Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in Week 9 against the Chicago Bears.
Cooper Kupp is back in the end zone for the Los Angeles Rams
The Ravens won’t have tight end Mark Andrews for Monday night’s game against the Saints. Andrews was expected to miss the game once the Ravens listed him as doubtful to play due to shoulder and knee injuries and he was officially ruled out on Sunday. The Ravens announced that Andrews is not traveling with the [more]
The Steelers defense should be better once T.J. Watt returns.
The Jets didn't forget the Bills shot in their stadium renderings
Did Panthers QB PJ Walker just let his starting job slip away after Week 9's defeat to the Bengals?
The message surely was a nod to quarterback Joe Burrow, who usually stirs the pot for the Cincinnati Bengals. Joe Mixon turned in his best effort of the season, rushing for 153 yards and scoring a franchise-record five touchdowns as the Bengals built a 35-0 halftime lead and cruised to a 42-21 rout of the Panthers on Sunday. Mixon, who came into the game with three TDs all year, scored four times in the first half alone, the first three on short rushes and the fourth on a 12-yard pass from Burrow, who finished 22 for 28 for 206 yards before taking a seat in favor of backup Brandon Allen late in the third quarter.
Tua's historic accomplishments earn a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame
Cooper Kupp is putting the Rams on his back
We will have live updates during the game.
Follow along with Lauren Carpenter as she keeps you up-to-date with all of the action from around the league during the 1:00 and 4:00 pm ET games. (Getty Images North America)
Five days after the 49ers traded Jeff Wilson Jr. to Miami, the 26-year-old made his Dolphins debut Sunday at Soldier Field.
A big win by LSU pushed the Tigers into the top 10 of the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll that saw Alabama, Clemson tumbled after road losses.
Josh McDaniels' tenure as Raiders head coach might not last much longer if this troubling trend continues.
Rex Ryan lost a Patriots-Jets bet with ESPN colleague Tedy Bruschi and he was forced to pay up in the best way possible.
Rodgers' season went from bad to worse against Detroit.
Despite the instant jolt Christian McCaffrey provided for the 49ers' offense, ESPN believes the Carolina Panthers came out on top in the trade.
CINCINNATI (AP) Just when the Carolina Panthers' season seemed as if it couldn't get any worse, they played the worst first half in team history - and another change at quarterback may be in their future. Facing a Cincinnati Bengals team playing on a short week after its own embarrassing 32-13 loss on Monday night at Cleveland, Carolina (2-7) went into halftime trailing 35-0 - the largest intermission deficit in franchise history - before scoring three garbage-time touchdowns and losing 42-21. The team's previous largest halftime deficit was 32-0 at New Orleans in Week 17 of the 2019 season on the way to a 42-10 loss.
College football rankings by conference after Week 10. How good are the teams in each league?
The Bears might have a quarterback.
Kirk Herbstreit announces his top four college football teams and first two out of the College Football Playoff after Week 10. Herbstreit has Oregon and TCU ahead of Tennessee.