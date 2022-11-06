Tua Tagovailoa best throws from 302-yard game Week 9

The Associated Press

The message surely was a nod to quarterback Joe Burrow, who usually stirs the pot for the Cincinnati Bengals. Joe Mixon turned in his best effort of the season, rushing for 153 yards and scoring a franchise-record five touchdowns as the Bengals built a 35-0 halftime lead and cruised to a 42-21 rout of the Panthers on Sunday. Mixon, who came into the game with three TDs all year, scored four times in the first half alone, the first three on short rushes and the fourth on a 12-yard pass from Burrow, who finished 22 for 28 for 206 yards before taking a seat in favor of backup Brandon Allen late in the third quarter.