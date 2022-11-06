Tua Tagovailoa on Bears' Justin Fields: 'Dude's a baller'

Tua Tagovailoa on Fields: 'Dude's a baller' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Justin Fields put on a show during Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

He scored four total touchdowns and ran for a single-game quarterback record 178 rushing yards.

"He impressed me a lot," Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said after the game.

"How much rushing yards did he have? He had like 200?"

Fields is starting to step into the national spotlight as he continues tearing up the field with his legs and with his arm. Despite what seems like a lowly 123 passing yards, he threw his fair share of darts around the field.

His accuracy and decision-making are readily improving, and the improvements are visible to the naked eye. Fields is giving Bears fans and the organization something to hope for in the midst of a losing season.

In the first game the Bears play after trading away Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith, the team nearly beats a highly-competitive Miami Dolphins team.

In the last three weeks, the team has averaged over 30 points per game.

Fields is a big reason for that.

"Dude's a baller, and he was making some plays in the passing game as well," Tagovailoa said. "I'm happy for him. I'm happy for the success that he's finding. I think people are starting to recognize more."

