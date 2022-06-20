Tua Tagovailoa is apparently the worst QB in the NFL against this specific coverage

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
AJ Spurr
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Miami Dolphins
    Miami Dolphins
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Tua Tagovailoa
    Tua Tagovailoa
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is preparing for his third season in the NFL with the team that drafted No. 5 overall in 2020: the Miami Dolphins.

It’s been a rough few seasons for Tagovailoa. His performance on the field is far from terrible, but you wouldn’t gather that from seeing what fans and analysts say about him.

Recently, Touchdown Wire shared a list of the worst quarterback in the league against every type of coverage. Tagovailoa made the list against the ‘Red 2 coverage’.

“Tagovailoa’s issues with Red-2 are interesting since he found his way onto our list of the best quarterbacks against every type of coverage when he faced red zone defenses. Perhaps there was something about the deeper safeties that threw him off, and the quick-game and RPO concepts just didn’t work as well. The tape shows there that Tagovailoa had a tendency to be erratic with his reads, and clunky with his mechanics. Against Red-2 in 2021, Tagovailoa completed seven of 12 passes for three yards, three air yards, one touchdown, no interceptions, an ANY/A of 5.6, and a passer rating of 69.1.”

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Tagovailoa and other former Alabama players in the NFL as the 2022 offseason continues.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow AJ Spurr on Twitter @SpurrFM.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Recommended Stories

  • Developers Admit There's No Way To Complete KOTOR II On Switch

    Er, whoops. Aspyr, the developer/porter behind the recent release of Knights Of The Old Republic II on Nintendo Switch, has tweeted that it’s aware the game is currently impossible to finish.

  • Catfish stabs child in the chest, creating a medical emergency, Florida officials say

    The mom noticed her child was struggling to breathe on the way to the hospital, officials said.

  • Kevin Feige Promises MCU Fans: Next Saga Will Become Clear as Phase Four Nears End

    The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase Four has included box office blockbusters like the billion-dollar grossing “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse Madness” ($942 million worldwide and counting), plus the MCU’s first foray into television with hits like “WandaVision” and “Loki.” But what Phase Four has lacked for a majority of MCU […]

  • Two detained Americans endangered Russian servicemen, Kremlin says

    Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, interviewed by the U.S. television network MSNBC, also said U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner, held in Russia for more than two months, was guilty of drug offences and not a hostage. Peskov's comments were the first formal acknowledgment that the two men, identified in U.S. reports as Andy Huynh, 27, of Hartselle, Alabama, and Alexander Drueke, 39, of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, were being held and under investigation.

  • Report: Kenny Atkinson reneged with Hornets due to family reasons

    Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson backed out of an agreement to become Hornets head coach.

  • Former Vikings first-round pick Trae Waynes unofficially retiring from football

    Trae Waynes could be headed towards retirement seven years after being taken 11th overall in the 2015 NFL draft,

  • College basketball player killed in NYC shooting; 8 wounded

    NEW YORK (AP) A college basketball player was killed and eight other people were wounded Monday in an early-morning shooting at a gathering in Harlem, New York City police said. Darius Lee, a 21-year-old senior at Houston Baptist University in Texas, was killed, the university said. The New York Daily News reported that the gathering was a cookout organized by Harlem rapper Rich Rhymer, who posted invitations on his Instagram account.

  • Elon Musk’s Son Files To Change Gender, Name To End Relationship With Father

    The child of billionaire Elon Musk is completely changing her identity to distance herself from her father. Xavier Alexander Musk, who has a twin named Griffin, turned 18 back in April. Almost immediately after her birthday, Xavier filed a petition with the courthouse to change her name as she embraces her new identity as Vivian. […]

  • Ben Stiller to Zelenskiy: ‘You’re my hero’

    STORY: "You're my hero," said Stiller, who was in Ukraine on World Refugee Day."What you’ve done and the way that you’ve rallied the country and for the world, it’s really inspiring.”Stiller spoke with Zelenskiy during a visit that included a stop in Irpin, the scene of heavy fighting early in the Russian invasion.

  • Josh Jacobs likely to see diminished role in contract year with Raiders

    In an important year that will impact his journey through free agency, Josh Jacobs is going to see a smaller role in the Raiders offense.

  • Wife of WNBA's Griner tells AP scheduled call never happened

    WNBA star Brittney Griner tried to call her wife nearly a dozen times through the American embassy in Russia on the couple’s fourth anniversary Saturday, but they never connected since the phone line at the embassy was not staffed, Cherelle Griner said Monday. The couple has not spoken by phone in the four months since Griner's arrest in Russia on drug-related charges. On Monday, she said she learned from her wife's lawyers a more distressing truth: Brittney Griner had actually tried to call 11 times over a period of several hours, dialing a number she'd been given at the U.S. embassy in Moscow, which the couple had been told would then patch the call through to Cherelle Griner in Phoenix.

  • Bart Scott: Every defensive player would rather face Tom Brady than Peyton Manning

    When Peyton Manning was playing, debates raged about whether he or Tom Brady was the greatest quarterback. With Brady still winning Super Bowls and playing at an MVP level long after Manning’s retirement, however, Brady has largely won the debate and the title of greatest of all time. Not in the mind of Bart Scott, [more]

  • Oak Hills High School students’ civil rights exhibit on ‘whites only’ case goes national

    A local lawsuit from San Bernardino ended segregation in public parks and pools and influenced similar, more famous cases in later years.

  • Snoop Dogg Goes Crypto Crazy With Cardano Founder and NFTs

    The Cardano ecosystem and non-fungible token (NFT) offering just got a whole lot wilder as Snoop Dogg went crazy with Charles Hoskinson.

  • Klay Thompson going 'full Michael Jordan,' pledging allegiance to Steve Kerr

    Klay Thompson wants to play for Steve Kerr and only Steve Kerr.

  • Steph Curry's not-so-subtle bling necklace with NBA championship rings

    Steph Curry always is lauded for his humility, and thats what sets him apart as an NBA superstar. So it was awesome to see Curry show up to the Warriors championship parade with the perfect bling.

  • On this day in 1984, Tom Landry testified in a criminal prosecution of Danny White

    The past 20 years of the NFL has featured plenty of crazy and compelling stories, and many of those are detailed in Playmakers. The 20 years before that included plenty of crazy and compelling stories, too. The difference, especially in the days before the Internet, is that many of those stories went largely unnoticed or [more]

  • The NFL’s worst quarterbacks against every type of coverage

    Who failed last season against everything from Cover-0 to Red-2? Doug Farrar reveals the NFL's worst quarterbacks against every type of coverage.

  • California eyes banning loitering for prostitution arrests

    California lawmakers are finally sending to Gov. Gavin Newsom a hot potato of a bill that would bar police from making arrests on a charge of loitering for prostitution, nine months after the measure passed the Legislature, the author of the bill announced Monday. Democratic Sen. Scott Wiener and other supporters said arrests for loitering with the intent to engage in prostitution often rely on police officers’ perceptions and disproportionately target transgender, Black and Latino women. Greg Burt, a spokesman for the California Family Council, and other opponents fear it’s part of an eventual effort to decriminalize prostitution.

  • Universal Studios Park Closing Beloved Attraction

    Whenever Disney or Universal Studios parks remove a ride or an attraction, it is always a big loss for fans.