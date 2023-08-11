Tua Tagovailoa among Dolphins not expected to play Friday night

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa worked on better ways to take hits this offseason, but he won't be putting any of them to the test against the Falcons on Friday night.

Head coach Mike McDaniel didn't divulge any plans about which players would be in the lineup for the preseason opener during press conferences this week, but the team released a list of players who are not expected to play ahead of kickoff. The list is in numerical order, so Tagovailoa's name is right at the top of the list.

Mike White and Skylar Thompson will handle the quarterbacking duties.

Edge rusher Bradley Chubb, wide receiver Tyreek Hill, wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, running back Jeff Wilson, cornerback Xavien Howard, running back Raheem Mostert, tackle Terron Armstead, and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins are some of the other names on the list.