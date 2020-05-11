The Dolphins have been among the busiest teams in terms of signing draft picks, and now they have their top one under contract.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Dolphins and Tua Tagavailoa have agreed to terms on his four-year deal.

The contract will be worth $30,275,438, and the Dolphins will have an option for the fifth year.

With this done, Tagovailoa has the rest of the offseason to recover from the hip injury that made his draft status one of the biggest question marks of the spring.

The fifth overall pick is the highest-drafted player to sign so far, and the second first-rounder.

He’s also the fifth of the Dolphins’ 11 picks to agree to terms.

Tua Tagovailoa agrees to terms on rookie deal originally appeared on Pro Football Talk