Tua Tagovailoa is the AFC offensive player of the week

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's wait to get on the field for Week One of the regular season was longer than most other players, but he didn't show any rust against the Chargers.

Tagovailoa missed the end of last season and the team's playoff loss due to multiple concussions over the course of 2022 and that left questions about how effective he would be in his return to action. Tagovailoa's performance suggests the Dolphins are going to be tough to deal with as long as he stays healthy.

Tagovailoa was 28-of-45 for 466 yards, three touchdowns and an interception in Miami's 36-34 road win. Eleven of his completions went to Tyreek Hill for 215 yards and two touchdowns and the 466 yards were the fourth-most for any player in the first week of the regular season.

The NFL announced on Wednesday that Tagovailoa has been named the AFC offensive player of the week in recognition of his performance. He'll try to make it two in a row against the Patriots this weekend.