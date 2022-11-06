Tua Tagovailoa admits to good field conditions at Soldier Field

Tagovailoa admits to good field conditions at Soldier Field originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Last Wednesday, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa prefaced his concern about playing on the notoriously poor grass conditions at Soldier Field on Sunday.

“The first thing that came to mind was the field — obviously, the condition of the field,” Tagovailoa said to reporters on Wednesday.

“For guys who haven’t played in Chicago or who haven’t set foot there, the field, I would say isn’t as good as other places. We’ll have to figure that out with the cleats that we wear and whatnot.”

After the Dolphins picked up the win, 35-32, against the Bears on Sunday, he admitted the field conditions were acceptable in his eyes.

"I think the conditions were actually pretty good," Tagovailoa said after the game. "There were some slips, but when I went out to check the field pregame, it looked like they put in some new grass there or they cut the grass. So, it felt good."

The grass at Soldier Field was a major problem before the start of the season.

There were visible holes and patches in the grass when the Bears played the Chiefs during their lone preseason game at Soldier Field. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes made note of the playing surface after the game.

Days before the Bears' inaugural game of the 2022 season versus the San Francisco 49ers at home, head coach Matt Eberflus requested the Kentucky Bluegrass be replaced with Bermuda grass.

"This has been planned for quite some time," Eberflus said at the time. "We feel it's gonna be a nice surface. We think it's gonna be a fast surface, which I think helps us out."

Bermuda grass is known for its durability and ability to thrive while being shaped and cut by football players. It usually thrives in heat, but it's a well enough playing surface in the winter to sustain damage.

According to Tagovailoa, the replacement of the Kentucky Bluegrass with Bermuda was the right call before the start of the season.

