Tua Tagovailoa activated, questionable for Sunday

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has officially been called up from injured reserve to the active roster and appears set to start on Sunday against the Jaguars in London.

Officially, Tagovailoa is questionable with a rib injury, but from all indications he’s feeling good and ready to start on Sunday for the early kickoff.

Jacoby Brissett, who started the last three weeks with Tagovailoa injured, is also questionable with a hamstring injury. He’s likely to be active as the No. 2 quarterback behind Tagovailoa.

Reid Sinnett is the only other quarterback on the Dolphins’ 53-man roster.

The Dolphins also elevated wide receiver Isaiah Ford and wide receiver Kirk Merritt for Sunday’s game.

