Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has had the number of some of the NFL’s best coaches.

After improving to 4-0 in his career against Bill Belichick’s Patriots on Sunday, Tagovailoa is 7-1 against head coaches who have won the Super Bowl. That includes two wins over Jon Gruden’s Raiders and one over Sean Payton’s Saints, in addition to a loss to Andy Reid’s Chiefs.

According to NFL Research, Tagovailoa’s .875 winning percentage against Super Bowl-winning head coaches is the best in NFL history among quarterbacks who have started at least six games against Super Bowl-winning head coaches.

Up next for Tagovailoa and the Dolphins is Sunday’s game with the Ravens and their Super Bowl-winning coach, John Harbaugh.

A quarterback’s win-loss record is, of course, dependent in large part on his teammates and not solely on his own performance. And just because a head coach had won a Super Bowl before, that doesn’t mean he had a Super Bowl-quality team when Tagovailoa beat him. So while the stat doesn’t necessarily prove anything about Tagovailoa as a quarterback, it’s a quirky note about a young quarterback’s career that he has had particular success against head coaches who have had great success.

Tua Tagovailoa is 7-1 against Super Bowl-winning coaches, faces John Harbaugh next originally appeared on Pro Football Talk