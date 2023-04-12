Tua Tagovailoa: 2023 offseason has been 'very exciting' so far

The Lions moved on from a big draft mistake on Tuesday.
Bryce Young wasn't the favorite to go first overall in the draft as the week began.
The NFC has only one team with a projected win total above 11.
The Eastern Conference’s second-seeded Boston Celtics and seventh-seeded Atlanta Hawks meet in the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs. Boston won the teams' last first-round playoff meeting in 2016.
Bayern's Champions League title hopes took a bit on Tuesday, too.
Elliott has missed the past five races after suffering a fractured tibia while snowboarding before the Las Vegas race.
The changes come ahead of a revamped 2024 schedule starting in January, and include a last chance for golfers to qualify for new designated events.
Edwin Díaz isn't ruling out a return in 2023 after tearing his patellar tendon.
With 10 days of the season in the books, Dalton Del Don reveals what he's seeing early that could affect fantasy in a big way.
Fortunately, Vanover left under his own power.
Jake Paul and Nate Diaz have spent 18 months barking at each other. On Aug. 5, they'll meet inside a boxing ring in Dallas.
Byron won the 2022 spring race at Martinsville and Larson is still looking for his first win at the track.
While Beckham’s deal may boost the chance Jackson plays for the Ravens in 2023, those around the NFL don't think it lends any more optimism to his long-term future.
The Miami Marlins were the only team in Major League Baseball without a cycle until Tuesday night.
Our teams that will shape the draft series rolls on this April with the Seattle Seahawks and Las Vegas Raiders. Matt Harmon is joined by our very own Dalton Del Don and Peacock's Lawrence Jackson Jr. to break the pulse of each franchise heading into the draft.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon continues his positional series ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft, this time highlighting the tight end position.
“I think it’s just the nature of playing professional golf.”
Kliff Kingsbury will now get to work with projected top NFL quarterback prospect Caleb Williams this fall.
Is it Patrick Cantlay's time to win?
The two-time middleweight champion is back in the top 5 before a likely shuffle in the rankings next month.