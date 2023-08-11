Tua, several Dolphins starters sit out preseason opener against Falcons

MIAMI GARDENS — The Miami Dolphins will rest quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and most of their starters in the preseason opener against the Atlanta Falcons on Friday night.

The team released a pregame list of 31 players “not expected to play ahead of the first game of the exhibition season.

Other starters on offense on the list: Wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, running backs Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr., fullback Alec Ingold, tight end Durham Smythe, left tackle Terron Armstead, center Connor Williams and right guard Robert Hunt.

That means right tackle Austin Jackson will offer a glimpse heading into a key fourth season after he missed 16 of 18 games last year. Players competing for a left guard spot in Liam Eichenberg and Isaiah Wynn, will also get a look. As will receivers looking to emerge for No. 3 wideout duties — Robbie Chosen, Braxton Berrios, Cedrick Wilson Jr. among them.

With Tagovailoa set to sit, Mike White and Skylar Thompson will handle Miami’s quarterback duties. Coach Mike McDaniel said this week that the first one up between the two is not necessarily set in stone as the backup to Tagovailoa, as the two continue to compete for that role.

On defense, listed among those inactives: Defensive linemen Christian Wilkins, Zach Sieler and Raekwon Davis, outside linebackers Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb, inside linebackers Jerome Baker and David Long Jr., cornerbacks Jalen Ramsey, Xavien Howard and Kader Kohou and safeties Jevon Holland and Brandon Jones.

That’s just about all starters come the regular season, but edge defender Emmanuel Ogbah will get in on the preseason action. Friday will also offer a look at cornerbacks looking to emerge with Ramsey reported to be out until December: Rookie Cam Smith, Noah Igbinoghene, veteran and recent signee Eli Apple among them.

Others listed as not playing Friday are linebackers Duke Riley and Andrew Van Ginkel, defensive backs Trill Williams, Justin Bethel, Keion Crossen and Ethan Bonner, offensive linemen Dan Feeney and Kendall Lamm and wide receiver Braylon Sanders.

Wide receiver competition

The battle for the Dolphins’ No. 3 wide receiver isn’t the only competition going for the unit this preseason.

Miami’s wide receiving corps has been split up into two teams, captained by Hill and Waddle, where the two sides compete against each other earning points for positive plays in training camp. The side that wins, at the end of camp, has to treat the other side to dinner.

“I can’t tell you who’s on my team, just know we’ve got some steppas on there,” Waddle said after Tuesday’s joint practice with Atlanta, a day before he walked off injured in Wednesday drills. “We’re going to continue. I think we might have won (Tuesday). They had a pretty good day, too. Our team’s stacked, loaded. I’m not going to lie, like, (my) GM skills crazy.”

Waddle and Hill picked the players on their respective teams. Hill’s first selection was River Cracraft.

“Yeah, I know, bold strategy,” Cracraft said, laughing. “We’ve got to bounce back on our team. I know Jaylen’s team has won a few more days. We’ve got some big-play guys over there, so we’ve got to step it up.

“It’s just a friendly competition within the room. We have a little point system of catches, key blocks and big plays, and we have a fun time with it. … It’s just a little extra incentive to be competitive in the room.”

Behind Hill and Waddle, Chosen, Berrios, Wilson Jr., Cracraft and second-year receiver Erik Ezukanma are among those battling for their position on the depth chart.

Quarterback Mike White, who previously played with Berrios on the New York Jets, described what the former University of Miami standout does best offensively.

“The short-area quickness is so good by him, and I think he does such a good job of making those one-step cuts,” White said this week. “You can feel his body language and know when he’s leaning into someone, when he’s getting ready to break out, and he has a really good feel for the zone looks, as well.

“Man-to-man, he’s fast and he’s crafty, so he’s going to beat you just off of pure speed a lot of the time, but it’s the zone looks that he knows when he needs to throttle down, when he needs to kind of lean into something.”

White’s homecoming

Playing in South Florida on a Friday night is a familiar feeling for White, who is in his first year with the Dolphins as a Pembroke Pines native who once starred in high school for Davie’s University School.

“I have not played (at Hard Rock Stadium),” White, who was in the AFC East with the Jets the last two seasons, said this week. “I’ve backed up Joe (Flacco) a couple of times. Last year, I was hurt the last game of the year, so I didn’t play. But I have not taken a meaningful snap in the stadium yet.”

Practicing in the shadow of the stadium now at the Dolphins’ adjacent training facility, it brings back childhood memories of attending football and baseball games for White.

“Oh, 100 percent,” he said. “The stadium looks completely different though, so it won’t feel the same. There’s not a bunch of orange seats everywhere and there’s a nice little cover and there’s not a baseball field at the 30-yard line.

“But it’s still the same building, and it’s going to be a lot of fun. I mean, I’m sure I’m going to have tons of friends and family out there.”

Some of White’s fondest memories he remembers being in the venue for: Marlins shortstop Alex Gonzalez hitting the walk-off home run in Game 4 of the 2003 World Series, and the 2007 Dolphins’ lone win, on Cleo Lemon’s pass to Greg Camarillo against the Baltimore Ravens.