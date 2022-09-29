Tua & Hurts making the leap, QB class of '21 struggles, Dak vs. Rush & RIP Pro Bowl

Subscribe to You Pod to Win the Game

Charles Robinson welcomes back Yahoo's newest NFL reporters in Charles McDonald and Jori Epstein to the Wednesday podcast. They kick off the festivities with the end of another festivity: indeed, the Pro Bowl is no more. The crew discusses if this is good for the game as well as the news that Rihanna would be headlining next February's Super Bowl halftime show.

Later in the podcast, Jori reports from Dallas where there may or may not be serious QB competition between undefeated Cowboys backup Cooper Rush and Dak Prescott, the latter of which is still recovering from a thumb surgery. Does Jerry Jones actually intend to fan the flames of controversy here or is it all just bluster from the NFL's greatest showman.

Next, the trio turn their attention towards Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa and Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts. Both have their teams undefeated after Week 3 and respectively lead the NFL in many passing statistics. Our hosts discuss what it means for the Dolphins and Eagles to be seemingly out of the QB wilderness now that Tua & Jalen are seemingly making the leap to stardom.

Afterwards, the group closes out the podcast discussing how the QB class of 2021 (Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Trey Lance, Justin Fields, Mac Jones & Davis Mills) is decimated with injury and uncertainty just 20 games into their young careers.

Finally, the podcast is closed out with a discussion of five key Week 4 games to keep an eye on this weekend.

0:40 End of the Pro Bowl & Rhianna secures Super Bowl halftime show

14:45 Cooper Rush vs. Dak Prescott in Dallas' QB non-competition

28:45 Tua Tagovailoa & Jalen Hurts lifting fortunes of Miami Dolphins & Philadelphia Eagles

43:50 QB class of '21 struggling, who aside from Lawrence can be successful?

59:10 Week 4 games: MIA @ CIN, BUF @ BAL, JAX @ PHI, KC @ TB, LAR @ SF

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa & Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts have their respective teams undefeated after Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season. (Photos by Megan Briggs/Getty Images; Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

