Tua gets elite weapon in Tyreek Hill

The happiest person in the NFL on Wednesday is sure to be former Alabama star Tua Tagovailoa after the Miami Dolphins secured one of the top wide receivers in the NFL, Tyreek Hill, in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Hill has been one of the most electrifying players in all of the NFL over the past several seasons and has even earned the nickname “Cheetah” for his blistering speed on the gridiron.

The Dolphins are sending a total of five draft picks to the Chiefs in exchange for Hill. The Chiefs will receive three 2022 draft selections and two 2023 draft selections.

After the trade was finalized, Hill then agreed to a contract extension with the Dolphins for a total of $120 million dollars over four years, including $72.2 million guaranteed.

Tua now has perhaps the most explosive player in the NFL in Hill to throw the ball to. And let’s not forget that fellow former Crimson Tide star Jaylen Waddle will also be splitting out wide for the Dolphins and Tua during the 2022 season.

It appears that the Dolphins are now fully committed to Tua as their franchise quarterback and it is now time for the southpaw to prove his naysayers wrong and help restore the once-proud Miami franchise.

