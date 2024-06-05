TT wins like Olympic gold medals to me - Dunlop

Michael Dunlop has accumulated his TT wins over a period of 15 years [Pacemaker]

Isle of Man TT history-maker Michael Dunlop says winning races at the famous international public road racing motorcycle event is "like winning gold medals at the Olympics for me".

Dunlop became the most successful TT rider of all time with success in the Supertwins race on Wednesday, surpassing the tally achieved by his late uncle Joey by taking his 27th victory.

"It's the highest point of the sport. For me to be at the top of my game and winning races on small bikes, medium bikes, big bikes, you want to win here. That's what it's all about," the 35-year-old told BBC Sport NI.

"Road racing maybe doesn't get the recognition of other sports but for me, it's like winning MotoGP, it's where I want to be."

Joey Dunlop was a legendary figure in motorcycle sport, the object of acclaim and affection by thousands of followers across the globe.

Michael was quick to pay tribute to his uncle in the aftermath of his landmark success and says it is "incredible" to be classified in the same league.

"Obviously Joey's heritage has gone on for years upon years and no matter where you go in the world, even people don't know much about motorbiking, they know about and want to talk about Joey," he said.

"If I get halfway round the world, for people to know who I was that's fantastic.

"It's an honour to keep the Dunlop name at the top and to be the best I can for the whole family."

'It hasn't sunk in yet'

The Northern Irishman drew level with Joey with his triumph in Saturday's Supersport race and appeared to be on the brink of bettering the record on Sunday, only for his chances of victory to be dashed by an issue with the visor on his helmet.

Dunlop made no mistake in the Supertwins opener however, romping home by 20 seconds from rival Peter Hickman for the fourth win of his career in the class.

"I obviously matched it [the record] on Saturday, it was nice to get that one but to add another string to the bow, it's another record, and for me it's the icing on the cake," he said.

"Joey's record stood for 24 years, it's a long time, and somebody will come along and break mine, but I don't care.

"It was an honour to draw level and to get one more is fantastic."

The County Antrim man says he has not yet come to terms with the magnitude of his achievement and with five races still to compete in during the remainder of the week he could increase his total still further.

"It hasn't sunk in really. It will maybe be different once I get out of here and I get home," he said.

"There's more in the tank I think. A lot of the pressure is off now. I can just keep riding hard. We need the weather to be in our favour and I need to keep on my game."