TT Sports Awards Team of The Year nominees

Twin Tiers Sports Awards Team of the Year Nominees – sponsored by Steve’s American Lifetime Muffler

– Haverling girls soccer win first-ever state title

– Corning softball wins their second state championship

– Waverly football wins their first-ever state championship

– Tioga football wins their third-straight state crown, winning 41 consecutive games







