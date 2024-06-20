TT Sports Awards Highlight of The Year nominees

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – We bring you the next special nominees for the 2024 Twin Tiers Sports Awards.

This time, we reveal the Highlight of The Year nominees and it was hard to narrow down a short list but 18 Sports brings you the best of the sports year in the final four nominees. Below, a complete list of each special play. Vote now at https://www.mytwintiers.com/18-sports-awards-2024/ and let your voices be heard.

The 2024 Twin Tiers Sports Awards will be streamed Thursday, July 11 at 7:30 PM on mytwintiers.com/sports. Don’t miss your chance to help us determine the best in local sports sponsored by Pine Valley Auto Body.

Twin Tiers Sports Awards Highlight of the Year Nominees – sponsored by Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania

Horseheads’ Mason Holloway hits buzzer-beater at Bishop Grimes

Elmira’s Johnny Beecher scores on his first shot in the NHL postseason for the Boston Bruins

Xavier Watson’s wild catch for a Waverly football touchdown

Elmira lacrosse’s Arius Bradbury with a huge hit vs. Chenango Forks

