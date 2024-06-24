TT Sports Awards Coach of The Year nominees

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – We bring you the next special nominees for the 2024 Twin Tiers Sports Awards.

This time, we reveal the Coach of The Year nominees sponsored by Crystal City MotorWorX. The 18 Sports team highlights the best coaches from the past high school and college sports seasons. Vote now at https://www.mytwintiers.com/18-sports-awards-2024/ and let your voices be heard.

The 2024 Twin Tiers Sports Awards will be streamed Thursday, July 11 at 7:30 PM on mytwintiers.com/sports. Don’t miss your chance to help us determine the best in local sports sponsored by Pine Valley Auto Body.

Twin Tiers Sports Awards Coach of the Year Nominees – sponsored by Crystal City MotorWorX

– Elmira College Women’s Hockey’s Greg Haney, led the Soaring Eagles to an NCAA D-III runner-up finish, in his first season

– Horseheads Baseball’s Jeff Limoncelli, won 400th career game and another Section IV title

– Tioga Wrestling’s Kris Harrington, guided the Tigers to the overall state tournament title in Albany

– Waverly Football’s Jason Miller, led the Wolverines to their first-ever state championship

