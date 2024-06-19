TT Sports Awards – 2024 Moment of The Year nominees

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Twin Tiers Sports Awards vote returns for 2024.

Vote now to help us decide the best of the year that was in local sports sponsored by Pine Valley Auto Body. The power is in your hands to decide the ultimate winners, vote now at https://www.mytwintiers.com/18-sports-awards-2024/

You can see the results of who can lay claim to each award on Thursday, July 11 at 7:30 PM steaming on mytwintiers.com/sports. Join hosts Andy Malnoske and Nick Ketter as we take a special look back on another outstanding sports year.

Each night, we’ll reveal the nominees for each category leading up the big night of champions. Now, it’s time to reveal the nominees for Moment of The Year:

Twin Tiers Sports Awards Moment of The Year Nominees

Tioga football wins their third consecutive New York State Championship

Waverly football earns their first New York State crown

Elmira’s Johnny Beecher plays in first NHL game for the Boston Bruins

Elmira lacrosse beats the Corning Hawks for the first-ever time

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.