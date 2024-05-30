TT qualifying cancelled due to non-racing crash

Poor weather conditions led to disruption to qualifying on Monday and Tuesday [BBC]

Thursday's qualifying session for the Isle of Man TT races has been cancelled after a non-racing crash on the Mountain Road.

The Isle of Man Constabulary closed the A18 earlier following the crash, with the stretch between Ramsey and the Bungalow shut for several hours.

Clerk of the course Gary Thompson confirmed that the evening practice session had been called off to "allow the appropriate services to manage" the incident.

Organisers said an additional qualifying session on Friday evening would be utilised along with the scheduled daytime session.

The use of the contingency means the roads will close twice on Friday - first closing at 12:30 BST and reopening no later than 16:30, before shutting again at 18:00, to be reopened no later than 21:30.

Disruption

Qualifying for the 2024 event have been disrupted several times, with Monday's session delayed and Tuesday cancelled due to poor weather.

Wednesday's session began as planned, but the sidecars were red flagged on their final lap after a crash near Bishopscourt involving Chris Schofield and Tom Dawkins just before 21:00.

The incident, on Wednesday saw both men airlifted to hospital, with Schofield later posting on Facebook that both were "OK" and that Dawkins had been discharged from hospital.

The first race of TT 2024 is on Saturday 1 June.

Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and X? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk.

More like this

Related internet links