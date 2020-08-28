TT Postscript: Sloppy, uninspiring 75 on Day 2 at Olympia Fields

This one is going to be short. Very short.
Tiger Woods stunk up the joint Friday at the BMW Championship, shooting a second round 5-over 75 to sit at 8 over for the tournament. He’s nine shots behind leaders Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy and tied for 55th place.
Here’s the damage from Olympia Fields:
- I use words for a living yet cannot find the proper words to describe what I saw. It was sloppy. It was uninspired. It was not at all fun to watch.
- After four consecutive pars to start the first set of wheels came off with a bogey on the fifth hole. Two holes later, Tiger hacked up the seventh and made a disgusting double-bogey 6. His approach was over the green. His chip didn’t make it to the green. His next shot was 5 feet short and from there – yes, from 5 feet – he left the bogey putt a foot short. Think about that and read the words slowly: Tiger Woods left a 5-foot bogey putt a foot short of the hole. Simply amazing.
- After his first birdie of the day at the 11th hole Tiger started to get on the bogey train. He bogeyed the 12th when he missed an 8-footer, but then made three consecutive bogeys on Nos. 14-16 to vault to 6 over par on the round. He was out of contention well before this three-hole stretch. After it? Yeah, you know.
- Yes, there were two birdies on the round, but the highlight of the day came on the last hole where he made a putt from 37 feet. But it was to save par. Tells you a lot about the round that the highlight of the day was a par save.
What a finish. 👏— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 28, 2020
After a rough day of putting, even @TigerWoods couldn’t help but laugh about making this one to save par.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/3ikCuMF9hI
- Tiger’s strokes-gained stats are not good through 36 holes. He ranked 57th off the tee, 56th around the green and 58th in putting. There are only 69 players in the field.
- He did not stop and talk to the media afterward. I mean, what could he possibly have to say?
- Here’s the stat line for good measure but it doesn’t tell the whole story: seven for 14 fairways, 11 of 18 greens and needed 32 putts. He made 97 feet worth of putts on the day, but 37 feet came from the par save on the last hole.
- Tiger is paired with Collin Morikawa. They go at 9:05AM ET.