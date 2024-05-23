TT paddock wind damage 'means extra hours of work'

Marquees, tents, fencing and signage were damaged by the strong winds [IOM TT RACES]

Disruption in the TT paddock caused by Thursday night's strong winds and heavy rain has meant "extra hours" of work but the clear up will be complete by Monday, the head of motorsport has said.

Tents, marquees, fencing and signage were damaged by gusts reaching almost 50mph (80km/h) with part of the Noble's Park site hit by minor flooding.

Paul Phillips said the team had faced "quite a big undertaking" with a "finite amount of man power, resources and time" to get things back in place.

However, the team's initial task had been making sure everyone was "safe".

Paul Phillips said despite the setback the paddock would be back in order by Monday [BBC]

While there were no injuries caused by the conditions, the winds had led to "big structures" becoming loose and damage to equipment.

However, Mr Phillips said: "This is not the first time we have had bad weather during this period and we have got a well-rehearsed plan and approach for doing this kind of thing."

"Providing the weather plays ball, there will be bikes on track for Monday morning."

Isle of Man TT races are scheduled to take place between 27 May and 8 June.

