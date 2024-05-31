New TT medical trial aims for 'highest standards'

Gary Thompson has been clerk of the course for 12 years [BBC]

A pilot scheme of enhanced medical checks for Isle of Man TT competitors will ensure the "highest standards possible" at the event , the clerk of the course has said.

The project will see 12 volunteer competitors go through a range of physiological, mechanical and biochemical assessments during this year's races.

Gary Thompson said should the system be made mandatory for all riders in 2025 following a review it would represent a "significant change".

Qualifying for the 2024 event got underway on Monday, with racing set to culminate with the Senior TT race on 8 June.

Working with the Manx Roadracing Medical Services (MRMS), organisers ACU Events Ltd previously said the scheme aimed to "raise the physical and mental health" of competitors.

The trial saw participants undergo a thorough medical assessment by the TT medical officers before the first qualifying session.

MRMS, the organisation that provides medical support for the TT, then provided competitors with pre-event guidance to help with physical and mental preparation.

Assessments before and after qualifying and race sessions will also be used to gather data on factors such as lactate levels, blood glucose, heart rate, and grip strength.

Standards

Currently, all competitors must file a medical report from their doctor with organisers as part of their application for a Mountain Course license in order to secure permission to race.

Mr Thompson said medicals were always carried out on riders before the event starts, but the bikes were "getting faster" and standards across motorsport were "constantly being reviewed".

The potential change would mean organisers could "prove that we've got the best medical standards possible for all riders", he said.

The course clerk also praised improvements to the the 37.75-mile (60km) course, such as major resurfacing works at Braddan Bridge and Sulby Bridge, which meant the circuit "has never looked as good as it does this year".

