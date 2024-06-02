TT Legacy Lap attracts more than 1,000 bikers

One of the Isle of Man TT's most popular events has returned as more than 1,000 motorcyclists took part in the annual Legacy Lap.

The event, which was led by the members of the Isle of Man Constabulary, is an opportunity for those taking part to celebrate and remember friends, as well as road racing competitors and fans.

Before the lap got underway from the TT Grandstand, those taking part revved their engines for a minute to create the 'sound of thunder'.

It took over an hour for the lap to be completed, with the mountain section of the course closing behind in preparation for Sunday's Superbike race as the parade snaked its way back down towards the start line.

