TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TORONTO, Aug. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ZEB NICKEL CORP. ("ZBNI")
[formerly Blue Rhino Capital Corp. ("RHNO.P")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Name Change and Consolidation, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 9, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the Qualifying Transaction of Blue Rhino Capital Corp. (the "Company") (to be renamed ZEB Nickel Corp.) described in its filing statement dated July 28, 2021 (the "Filing Statement"). As a result, effective at the opening on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, the trading symbol for the Company will change from RHNO.P to ZBNI and the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company, thereafter the "Resulting Issuer". The Qualifying Transaction includes the following matters, all of which have been accepted by the Exchange.

1. Acquisition of Zebediela Nickel Company (Pty) Ltd. ("ZEB")

Pursuant to a share purchase agreement dated March 2, 2021 between the Company and URU Metals Limited ("URU") (the "Share Purchase Agreement"), the Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding share capital of Zebediela Nickel Company (Pty) Ltd. ("ZEB"). ZEB has a 74% interest in the Zebediela Nickel Project, located in the Limpopo Province in the Republic of South Africa, near the platinum mining town of Mokopane. Pursuant to the terms of the Share Purchase Agreement, the Company issued 41,000,000 post-Consolidation Common Shares (the "Consideration Shares") to Floza Capital Management Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of URU, in consideration for all of the outstanding share capital of ZEB.

In connection with closing of the Qualifying Transaction, the Company also issued 250,000 Common Shares to Anton Drescher (a director of the Company) in consideration for facilitating the negotiation and completion of the Transaction.

For further information, see the Filing Statement, which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

2. Name Change and Consolidation

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors of the Company on March 15, 2021, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 2.3 old for (1) new basis (the "Consolidation") and changed its name from Blue Rhino Capital Corp. to ZEB Nickel Corp. The Consolidation was approved by shareholders of the Company on April 7, 2021.

Effective at the opening on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, the common shares of ZEB Nickel Corp. will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Blue Rhino Capital Corp. will be delisted.

The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Post-consolidation


Capitalization:

Unlimited

shares with no par value of which


54,797,828

shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow:

41,260,869

shares are subject to a 36 month staged release escrow agreement


858,695

shares are subject to an 18 month staged release under the CPC Escrow Agreement




Transfer Agent:

Odyssey Trust Company

Trading Symbol:

ZBNI

(new)

CUSIP Number:

98920G10

(new)

3. Private Placement-Non-Brokered

The Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 13, 2021:

Number of Shares:

11,200,000 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.25 per share



Number of Placees:

73 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:




Name

Insider=Y /
ProGroup=P

# of Shares

Dave Cross

Y

60,000

Dave Brett

Y

20,000

Greg McKenzie

Y

80,000

Anton Drescher

Y

100,000




Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

P

4,832,000

[13 placees]






Finder's Fee:

Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $59,500.00



Haywood Securities Inc. - $12,600.00



Richardson Wealth - $7,700.00


4. Resume Trading:

Effective at the opening on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will resume as common shares of ZEB Nickel Corp.

________________________________________

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: August 9, 2021
TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on August 06, 2021 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol

Tier

Company

Failure to File

Period
Ending
(Y/M/D)

PQE

2

Petroteq Energy Inc.

Interim financial statements for the period.

2021/05/31









Management's discussion and analysis relating to the interim financial statements for the period.

2021/05/31









Certification of the foregoing filings as required by National Instrument 52-109 Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings.


Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

SAASQUATCH CAPITAL CORP. ("SAAS.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 9, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's (the 'Company') Prospectus dated August 3, 2021 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia, Ontario and Alberta Securities Commissions effective August 5, 2021, pursuant to the provisions of the relevant Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta.

The Company will complete its initial distribution of securities to the public on Wednesday, August 11, 2021. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the initial public offering will be $200,000 (2,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date:

At the opening Wednesday, August 11, 2021, the common shares will be listed and immediately halted from trading on TSX Venture Exchange.




The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on Wednesday, August 11, 2021. A further notice will be published upon the confirmation of closing and the trading halt will be lifted.



Corporate Jurisdiction:

British Columbia



Capitalization:

unlimited

common shares with no par value of which


13,000,000

common shares will be issued and outstanding on completion of the initial public offering

Escrowed Shares:

2,000,000

common shares



Transfer Agent:

Odyssey Trust Company

Trading Symbol:

SAAS.P

CUSIP Number:

78515N 10 3

Agent:

Echelon Wealth Partners Inc.



Agent's Warrants:

200,000 non-transferable warrants. Each warrant to purchase one share at $0.10 per share for five years.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated August 3, 2021.
Company Contact: Rob Hill
Company Address: Suite 1500, 1055 West Georgia Street, Vancouver BC
Company Phone Number: (778) 988-7277
Company Email Address: rob.hill@restructuradvisors.com

________________________________________

TERRACE ENERGY CORP. ("TZR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: August 9, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Directors resolution dated June 28, 2021, the Company has consolidated its capital on a Ten (10) old for One (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening August 11, 2021, the common shares of Terrace Energy Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Oil and Gas Services' company.

Post - Consolidation


Capitalization:

unlimited

shares with no par value of which


77,284,482

shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow

nil

shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent:

Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Trading Symbol:

TZR

UNCHANGED

CUSIP Number:

88103M201

NEW

________________________________________

TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ADVENTUS MINING CORPORATION ("ADZN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 9, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:58 a.m. PST, August 09, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ADVENTUS MINING CORPORATION ("ADZN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 9, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:30 a.m. PST, August 09, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ANGKOR RESOURCES CORP. ("ANK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: August 9, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,434,474 shares at a deemed price of $0.06 per share and 454,566 share purchase warrants to settle outstanding debt for $146,068.49.

Number of Creditors:

10 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor

Insider=Y /
Progroup=P

Amount
Owing

Deemed Price
per Share

# of Shares

Delayne Weeks

Y

$16,479.45

$0.06

274,657

Mike Weeks

Y

$14,000.00

$0.06

233,333

Mike and Delayne Weeks (jointly)

Y

$22,315.07

$0.06

371,918

Dennis Ouellette

Y

$7,500.00

$0.06

125,000






Warrants:

454,566 share purchase warrants to purchase 454,566 shares






Warrant Exercise Price:

0.10 for a one year period

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

ATI AIRTEST TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("AAT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 9, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 2, 2021 and March 31, 2021:

Number of Shares:

9,927,001 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.12 per share



Warrants:

9,927,001 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,927,001 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.20 for a two-year period



Number of Placees:

51 placees



Finder's Fee:

Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $34,876.80 and 290,640 Broker Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.20 per share for a two-year period.




PI Financial Corp. - $26,040.00 and 217,000 Broker Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.20 per share for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated August 5, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

CLARITAS PHARMACEUTICALS INC. ("CLAS.WT.A")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 9, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, August 09, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending Delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

COMPASS GOLD CORPORATION ("CVB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 9, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 7, 2021:

Number of Shares:

13,387,500 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.20 per share



Number of Placees:

25 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name

Insider=Y /
ProGroup=P

# of Shares

L. Phillips

Y

250,000

M. Diallo

Y

25,000

L. Nagy

Y

15,000




Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

P

300,000

[1 placee(s)]






Finder's Fee:

an aggregate of $36,300, 375,000 common shares, and 556,500 compensation warrants, each exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.20 for a period of 2 years, payable to Portafortuna Pty Ltd., The Catalyst Company, Red Cloud Mining Capital Inc., Stephen Ford and WH Ireland

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

ECO (ATLANTIC) OIL & GAS LTD. ("EOG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: August 09, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a subscription agreement dated June 25, 2021 (the "Agreement"), between Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (the "Company") and arm's length party - JHI Associates Inc. ("JHI"), whereby the Company acquired a 6.4% interest in JHI, an Ontario-based exploration company with current active drilling program in the Canje Block offshore Guyana.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company subscribed to 5,000,000 new common shares of JHI at a price of USD$2.00 per new common share, for a total consideration of USD$10,000,000.

In addition, the Company received 9,155,471 common share purchase warrants of JHI (each a "JHI Warrant"), which are exercisable into 9,155,471 common shares of JHI, at an exercise price of USD$2.00 per JHI share for an 18-month period. The Company may increase its interest up to 10% (additional 3.6%), on exercise of the JHI Warrants.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 28, 2021.

________________________________________

EURO MANGANESE INC. ("EMN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 9, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 27, 2021:

Number of Shares:

330,647 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.56 per share



Number of Placees:

1 Placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated July 27, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period. Shares will be issued at later date (early January 2022) and the company will issue a news release.

________________________________________

G MINING VENTURES CORP. ("GMIN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 9, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, August 09, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

G MINING VENTURES CORP. ("GMIN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: August 9, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated August 09, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Section 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

INCA ONE GOLD CORP. ("INCA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 9, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:00 a.m. PST, August 09, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

PIVOTAL FINANCIAL CORP. ("PIV.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 9, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, August 09, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PIVOTAL FINANCIAL CORP. ("PIV.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: August 9, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated August 09, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

RMR SCIENCE TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("RMS.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 9, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, August 09, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SALAZAR RESOURCES LIMITED ("SRL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 9, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5:57 a.m. PST, August 09, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SALAZAR RESOURCES LIMITED ("SRL") BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 9, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 9:30 a.m. PST, August 09, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

THE FLOWR CORPORATION ("FLWR.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 9, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, August 09, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was pending delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY :

HEALTH LOGIC INTERACTIVE INC. ("CHIP.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 9 2021
NEX Company

Effective at 1:10 p.m. PST, August 06, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/09/c7802.html

