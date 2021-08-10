TSX Venture Exchange, Cannara Biotech Inc., C-Suite at The Open

TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Nicholas Sosiak, CFO, Cannara Biotech Inc. ("Cannara" or the "Company") (TSXV: LOVE), shares his Company's story in an interview with TMX Group.

The C-Suite at The Open video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. Videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest C-Suite at The Open videos visit https://www.tmxmoney.com/en/csuite.html.

About Cannara Biotech Inc., (TSXV: LOVE)

Cannara Biotech Inc. (TSXV: LOVE) (OTCQB: LOVFF) (FRA: 8CB) is a vertically integrated producer of premium–grade cannabis and cannabis–derivative products for the Quebec and Canadian markets. The Company's main focus is to deliver craft-quality "AAAA" products at disruptive retail pricing, continuous rotation of rare genetics, community responsiveness and transparency to collectively add to its value proposition. Leveraging the provinces low electricity and labor rates, Cannara owns two mega Quebec–based facilities spanning over 1,650,000 sq. ft., providing up to 125,000kg of annualized cultivation output. For more information, please visit cannara.ca.

