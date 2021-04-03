Tsubasa Kajitani wins 2021 Augusta National Women’s Amateur in playoff

Tsubasa Kajitani won the 2021 Augusta National Women’s Amateur in a playoff Saturday at Augusta National Golf Club.

Kajitani defeated Emilia Migliaccio in the one-hole playoff on the 18th hole.

Kajitani shot 70 in the final round, finishing the tournament at 1-over par.

The 17-year-old from Ikayama, Japan is the world’s 23rd ranked amateur.

Kajitani was runner-up at the Avondale Amateur in Australia earlier this year, finishing one stroke behind Grace Kim.

The final round got off to a chilly start, as frost delayed tee times an hour, but turned sunny and warm as the day progressed.

The Augusta Women’s National is a 54-hole stroke play event. A cut took place after 36 holes, with the top 30 players advancing to the final round at Augusta National.

The first two rounds were played over two days at Champions Retreat Golf Club in Evans, followed by a practice round at Augusta National Friday.

The inaugural tournament took place in 2019 but was canceled last year over COVID concerns.