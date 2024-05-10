TSU names former WNBA star Candice Dupree as women’s basketball coach

Nashville, TENN. (WKRN) — Tennessee State named seven-time WNBA All-Star Candice Dupree the next head coach of the women’s basketball program.

Dupree, a former assistant with the San Antonio Spurs, is the 13th head coach in program history.

“I am thrilled about the opportunity to lead and coach the future of women’s basketball at Tennessee State University,” said Dupree. “I am eager to continue building our program in alignment with the incredible culture and values embodied within the Tiger Family. It is an honor to be entrusted with upholding the tradition and legacy of TSU while embracing the evolving landscape of sports. Most importantly, I am committed to nurturing the holistic development of our student-athletes.”

Currently, Dupree holds third place all-time in WNBA history in made field goals (2,842), fifth in career points (6,895), fifth in games played, and seventh in total rebounds (3,149).

Last season, the Lady Tigers finished with a 11-13 overall record, 7-11 in the OVC. Former head coach Ty Evans stepped down on April 3.

