TST: a visit to Carolina Hurricanes

Inter's activities continue at TST in the USA: Nerazzurri legend Tommaso Berni was a guest of NHL side Carolina Hurricanes. The former Inter goalkeeper first visited the PNC Arena and then the club's training centre, where he met coach Rod Brind d'Amour and all the staff members. Berni then got to enjoy a brief and fun training session in the area where the goalkeepers train. During the visit, to say thank you for the hospitality shown, two Inter shirts were handed over. The event was another opportunity to further consolidate the presence of the Nerazzurri brand in the country.