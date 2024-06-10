TST: Inter visiting the University of North Carolina

Inter's engagement continued alongside The Soccer Tournament. After the visit of Head Coach Men's Soccer, Carlos Somoano, and Director of Men's Soccer Operations, Marco Genée, to the third match of the tournament with Sabino Curcio, a Nerazzurri delegation visited the University of North Carolina.

Materazzi, Colonnese, and Borja Valero were invited to tour the University's facilities, including the student campus, and sports areas, in particular the football changing room, stadium, the American Football training facility, and the basketball court with an attached museum. The Nerazzurri had the opportunity to shoot hoops on the basketball court once graced by Michael Jordan in college and to explore the University's Hall of Fame, renowned as one of the best basketball and soccer schools in the United States.

Many values accompanied the experience and united the two entities, from the constant pursuit of excellence to the quality of the facilities. From passion for sports to the greatness of the legends that have been part of their stories. From a strong sense of belonging to the team, living as a family.