TSSAA football playoffs scores: Tennessee high school football semifinal live updates

The TSSAA football playoffs are down to the semifinals, which takes place on Friday across the state.

We'll keep tabs on all 12 semifinal games, including Oakland's trip to Bradley Central in seeking another trip to the 6A state title game.

In the east, Knoxville West faces Walker Valley for a spot in the 5A state title game. Greeneville hosts Upperman in the 4A semifinal, where one team will carry an unblemished record to Chattanooga next weekend.

There's a storyline for every one of the 12 games across six classes in Division I. Time to find out who will play for a state championship in Chattanooga next week.

Follow along as games get underway after 7 p.m. Friday across the state.

TSSAA football playoffs live updates: Tennessee high school football semifinal scores, highlights, stories

TSSAA football playoffs semifinal pregame reading

Watch TSSAA football playoffs games on NFHS Network

