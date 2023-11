Here are the TSSAA football playoffs scores from Division I semifinal games in the 2023 Tennessee high school football postseason on Friday.

Games played Friday

Class 1A

South Pittsburg 31, Oliver Springs 6

Dresden (13-0) at McKenzie (12-1)

Class 2A

East Robertson (12-1) at York Institute (13-0)

Fairley (10-2) at Riverside (11-2)

Class 3A

Alcoa 38, Giles Co. 7

Dyersburg (13-0) at East Nashville (11-2)

Class 4A

Upperman 21, Greeneville 14

Haywood (11-2) at Pearl-Cohn (13-0)

Class 5A

Walker Valley (11-2) at Knoxville West (12-1)

Southwind (13-0) at Page (12-1)

Class 6A

Oakland 38, Bradley Central 17

Houston (11-2) at Brentwood (13-0)

TSSAA football playoffs: Division II state championship game schedule

Will be played on Nov. 30 in Chattanooga

Division II-A

Friendship Christian (11-2) vs. Middle Tennessee Christian (11-1), 3 p.m. (ET) on Nov. 30

Division II-AA

Christ Presbyterian Academy (12-1) vs. Boyd-Buchanan (13-0), 11 a.m. (ET) on Nov. 30

Division II-AAA

Baylor (10-2) vs. McCallie (11-2), 7 p.m. (ET) on Nov. 30

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: TSSAA football playoffs scores: Tennessee high school football semifinals scoreboard