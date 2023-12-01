TSSAA football playoffs scores: South Pittsburg vs. McKenzie live updates in Class 1A title game
Friday's action at the TSSAA football championships continues with South Pittsburg and McKenzie in the Class 1A state championship game at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga.
South Pittsburg (14-0) has an unblemished record and has won every game by two or more scores.
McKenzie (13-1) avenged its lone loss of the season by beating Dresden 25-14 last Friday in the semifinals.
Follow along with the live updates below, with kickoff set for just after 3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. CT.
TSSAA football championship game live updates: South Pittsburg vs. McKenzie in Class 1A state championship game
Follow along with our Tennessee high school football follower updates on Twitter.com
South Pittsburg 0, McKenzie 0, :00 1Q: Both teams move the ball in scoreless first quarter
South Pittsburg turns the ball over on downs inside the McKenzie 30-yard line to end the first quarter. Both teams have moved the ball some, but a scoreless first quarter at a damp Finley Stadium. Rain has tapered off, though.
Pregame reading for South Pittsburg vs. McKenzie TSSAA football Class 1A state championship game
PICK 'EM: Predicting every TSSAA football state champion in 2023 BlueCross Bowls
FRIDAY'S PREVIEW: TSSAA football playoffs: What to know about Division II state championships in Chattanooga
FROM THURSDAY: Tennessee football commit Jesse Perry exhausted but hard work for first MTCS title worth it
SUPER 25: Tennessee Super 25 high school football rankings entering TSSAA championships
How to watch TSSAA football playoffs: BlueCross Bowl games
The championship games will be televised across the state on these stations (channel numbers over the air, cable channels can be found here):
Nashville: WUPX MyNetwork TV Channel 30
Memphis: WMC-TV+ Channel 5.5
Knoxville: WKNX Channel 7
Chattanooga: WFLI MyNetwork TV Channel 53.2
Jackson: Jackson Energy Authority E+ broadband Channel 6 (not OTA)
Tri-Cities: WCYB.2 CW Network Channel 5.2
Friday's TSSAA football championships schedule
Class 3A: Alcoa (12-1) vs. East Nashville (12-2), 11 a.m. ET/10 a.m. CT
Class 1A: South Pittsburg (14-0) vs. McKenzie (13-1), 3 p.m./2 p.m. CT
Class 5A: Knoxville West (13-1) vs. Page (13-1), 7 p.m./6 p.m. CT
This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: TSSAA football scores: South Pittsburg vs McKenzie live updates