TSSAA football playoffs scores: South Pittsburg vs. McKenzie live updates in Class 1A title game

Friday's action at the TSSAA football championships continues with South Pittsburg and McKenzie in the Class 1A state championship game at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga.

South Pittsburg (14-0) has an unblemished record and has won every game by two or more scores.

McKenzie (13-1) avenged its lone loss of the season by beating Dresden 25-14 last Friday in the semifinals.

Follow along with the live updates below, with kickoff set for just after 3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. CT.

South Pittsburg 0, McKenzie 0, :00 1Q: Both teams move the ball in scoreless first quarter

South Pittsburg turns the ball over on downs inside the McKenzie 30-yard line to end the first quarter. Both teams have moved the ball some, but a scoreless first quarter at a damp Finley Stadium. Rain has tapered off, though.

How to watch TSSAA football playoffs: BlueCross Bowl games

The championship games will be televised across the state on these stations (channel numbers over the air, cable channels can be found here):

Nashville: WUPX MyNetwork TV Channel 30

Memphis: WMC-TV+ Channel 5.5

Knoxville: WKNX Channel 7

Chattanooga: WFLI MyNetwork TV Channel 53.2

Jackson: Jackson Energy Authority E+ broadband Channel 6 (not OTA)

Tri-Cities: WCYB.2 CW Network Channel 5.2

Friday's TSSAA football championships schedule

Class 3A: Alcoa (12-1) vs. East Nashville (12-2), 11 a.m. ET/10 a.m. CT

Class 1A: South Pittsburg (14-0) vs. McKenzie (13-1), 3 p.m./2 p.m. CT

Class 5A: Knoxville West (13-1) vs. Page (13-1), 7 p.m./6 p.m. CT

