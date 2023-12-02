TSSAA football playoffs scores: Pearl-Cohn vs. Upperman live updates in Class 4A title game

The final day of the TSSAA football championships begins with Pearl-Cohn vs. Upperman in the Class 4A state championship game on Saturday in Chattanooga.

Pearl-Cohn (14-0) won all three of its playoff games by at least 20 points and is back in the state championship for a second consecutive season.

Upperman (14-0) is unbeaten through the regular season and the playoffs, including a 21-14 win against previously unbeaten Greeneville in the semifinals last Friday.

Follow along with the live updates below, with kickoff set for just after 11 a.m. ET/10 a.m. CT.

Pearl-Cohn miscues, penalties slowing Firebird offense

Folks, we have our first second-and-30. And now a third-and-31 for Pearl-Cohn's offense.

That's not a good sign for Pearl-Cohn, which has 43 yards of offense at the 9:50 mark of the second quarter. Pearl-Cohn has fumbled three times, but recovered all of them. And the Firebirds have five penalties for 31 yards.

The only good thing going for Pearl-Cohn? Upperman only leads 7-0.

Upperman offense gashes Pearl-Cohn for quick lead

Upperman has taken an early 7-0 lead with 6:10 left in the first quarter. Quarterback Bronzden Chaffin ended the 67-yard drive with a 4-yard TD run.

Upperman didn't attempt a pass on the drive.

Pregame reading for Pearl-Cohn vs. Upperman TSSAA football Class 4A state championship game

How to watch TSSAA football playoffs: BlueCross Bowl games

The championship games will be televised across the state on these stations (channel numbers over the air, cable channels can be found here):

Nashville: WUPX MyNetwork TV Channel 30

Memphis: WMC-TV+ Channel 5.5

Knoxville: WKNX Channel 7

Chattanooga: WFLI MyNetwork TV Channel 53.2

Jackson: Jackson Energy Authority E+ broadband Channel 6 (not OTA)

Tri-Cities: WCYB.2 CW Network Channel 5.2

Saturday's TSSAA football championships schedule

Class 4A: Upperman (14-0) vs. Pearl-Cohn (14-0), 11 a.m. ET/10 a.m. CT

Class 2A: East Robertson (13-1) vs. Riverside (12-2), 3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. CT

Class 6A: Oakland (12-2) vs. Houston (12-2), 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT

