TSSAA football playoffs scores: Oakland vs. Houston live updates in Class 6A title game

The TSSAA football championships concludes with Oakland and Houston in the Class 6A state championship game on Saturday at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga.

Oakland (12-2) responded to the one-point loss to Riverside in the regular season finale as one would expect, by winning four playoff games by at least 21 points per game. Daune Morris has keyed the Patriots' offense at running back.

Houston (12-2) has allowed 17 points in four playoff games, including the 28-0 shutout win over Brentwood in the semifinals last Friday.

Follow along with the live updates below, with kickoff set for just after 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT.

How to watch TSSAA football playoffs: BlueCross Bowl games

The championship games will be televised across the state on these stations (channel numbers over the air, cable channels can be found here):

Nashville: WUPX MyNetwork TV Channel 30

Memphis: WMC-TV+ Channel 5.5

Knoxville: WKNX Channel 7

Chattanooga: WFLI MyNetwork TV Channel 53.2

Jackson: Jackson Energy Authority E+ broadband Channel 6 (not OTA)

Tri-Cities: WCYB.2 CW Network Channel 5.2

Saturday's TSSAA football championships schedule

Class 4A: Upperman (14-0) vs. Pearl-Cohn (14-0), 11 a.m. ET/10 a.m. CT

Class 2A: East Robertson (13-1) vs. Riverside (12-2), 3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. CT

Class 6A: Oakland (12-2) vs. Houston (12-2), 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT

