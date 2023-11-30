TSSAA football playoffs scores: MTCS vs. Friendship Christian live updates in Division II-A title game
Thursday at the BlueCross Bowl TSSAA football championships continues with MTCS facing Friendship Christian in the Division II-A title game at Finley Stadium on Chattanooga.
MTCS (11-1) is in the state championship game for the first time and leans on running back Eli Wilson (1,940 yards and 33 touchdowns). The Cougars won 16-14 over Friendship Christian in the regular season on Sept. 22.
Friendship Christian (11-2) is the defending champion in Division II-A and is led by Mr. Football finalist Tyson Wolcott (2,820 rushing yards and a TSSAA single-season record 52 TDs).
Follow along with live updates below as the game kicks off after 3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. CT on Thursday.
TSSAA football championship game live updates: MTCS vs. Friendship Christian in Division II-A state championship game
Follow along with our Tennessee high school football follower updates on Twitter.com
MTCS 7, Friendship Christian 0, 5:04 1Q: MTCS completes 99-yard drive with fourth down touchdown pass
MTCS' Brooks Jones lays out for a tremendous catch and a 24-yard touchdown reception on 4th and 9 in the first quarter to complete a 99-yard drive.
After its opening drive, FCS' punt was downed on the 1-yard line, and MTCS went to work. The drive was keyed by Eli Wilson's 61-yard run down the right sideline.
PAT good.
.@MTCSFB 7, @fcs_commanders 0. @BrooksBJones5 24 pass from @YatesGeren11. 5:07 1Q. @NashvillePreps @Cville_Sports @Kreager pic.twitter.com/cPikMKb93S
— Cecil Joyce (@cecil_joyce) November 30, 2023
Pregame reading for MTCS vs. Friendship Christian TSSAA football Division II-A state championship game
How to watch TSSAA football playoffs: BlueCross Bowl games
The championship games will be televised across the state on these stations (channel numbers over the air, cable channels can be found here):
Nashville: WUPX MyNetwork TV Channel 30
Memphis: WMC-TV+ Channel 5.5
Knoxville: WKNX Channel 7
Chattanooga: WFLI MyNetwork TV Channel 53.2
Jackson: Jackson Energy Authority E+ broadband Channel 6 (not OTA)
Tri-Cities: WCYB.2 CW Network Channel 5.2
