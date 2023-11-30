TSSAA football playoffs scores: MTCS vs. Friendship Christian live updates in Division II-A title game

Thursday at the BlueCross Bowl TSSAA football championships continues with MTCS facing Friendship Christian in the Division II-A title game at Finley Stadium on Chattanooga.

MTCS (11-1) is in the state championship game for the first time and leans on running back Eli Wilson (1,940 yards and 33 touchdowns). The Cougars won 16-14 over Friendship Christian in the regular season on Sept. 22.

Friendship Christian (11-2) is the defending champion in Division II-A and is led by Mr. Football finalist Tyson Wolcott (2,820 rushing yards and a TSSAA single-season record 52 TDs).

Follow along with live updates below as the game kicks off after 3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. CT on Thursday.

TSSAA football championship game live updates: MTCS vs. Friendship Christian in Division II-A state championship game

Follow along with our Tennessee high school football follower updates on Twitter.com

MTCS 7, Friendship Christian 0, 5:04 1Q: MTCS completes 99-yard drive with fourth down touchdown pass

MTCS' Brooks Jones lays out for a tremendous catch and a 24-yard touchdown reception on 4th and 9 in the first quarter to complete a 99-yard drive.

After its opening drive, FCS' punt was downed on the 1-yard line, and MTCS went to work. The drive was keyed by Eli Wilson's 61-yard run down the right sideline.

PAT good.

Pregame reading for MTCS vs. Friendship Christian TSSAA football Division II-A state championship game

PICK 'EM: Predicting every TSSAA football state champion in 2023 BlueCross Bowls

THURSDAY'S PREVIEWS: TSSAA football playoffs: What to know about Division II state championships in Chattanooga

WHAT TO KNOW: What you need to know entering 2023 TSSAA football state championship games

SUPER 25: Tennessee Super 25 high school football rankings entering TSSAA championships

How to watch TSSAA football playoffs: BlueCross Bowl games

The championship games will be televised across the state on these stations (channel numbers over the air, cable channels can be found here):

Nashville: WUPX MyNetwork TV Channel 30

Memphis: WMC-TV+ Channel 5.5

Knoxville: WKNX Channel 7

Chattanooga: WFLI MyNetwork TV Channel 53.2

Jackson: Jackson Energy Authority E+ broadband Channel 6 (not OTA)

Tri-Cities: WCYB.2 CW Network Channel 5.2

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: TSSAA football scores: MTCS vs Friendship Christian live updates