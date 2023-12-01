TSSAA football playoffs scores: Knoxville West vs. Page live updates in Class 5A title game

Friday's action at the TSSAA football championships concludes with Page and Knoxville West in the Class 5A state championship game at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga.

Page (13-1) lost to Independence in three overtimes on Aug. 29, and has followed it with 12 straight victories.

Knoxville West (13-1) has won four straight games, including three playoff games, by 26 points or more as the Rebels have hit their stride.

Follow along with the live updates below, with kickoff set for just after 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT.

How to watch TSSAA football playoffs: BlueCross Bowl games

The championship games will be televised across the state on these stations (channel numbers over the air, cable channels can be found here):

Nashville: WUPX MyNetwork TV Channel 30

Memphis: WMC-TV+ Channel 5.5

Knoxville: WKNX Channel 7

Chattanooga: WFLI MyNetwork TV Channel 53.2

Jackson: Jackson Energy Authority E+ broadband Channel 6 (not OTA)

Tri-Cities: WCYB.2 CW Network Channel 5.2

Friday's TSSAA football championships schedule

Class 3A: Alcoa (12-1) vs. East Nashville (12-2), 11 a.m. ET/10 a.m. CT

Class 1A: South Pittsburg (14-0) vs. McKenzie (13-1), 3 p.m./2 p.m. CT

Class 5A: Knoxville West (13-1) vs. Page (13-1), 7 p.m./6 p.m. CT

