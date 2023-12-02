TSSAA football playoffs scores: East Robertson vs. Riverside live updates in Class 2A title game

The final day of the TSSAA football championships continues with East Robertson vs. Riverside in the Class 2A state championship game on Saturday in Chattanooga.

East Robertson (13-1) toppled York Institute 35-31 in the semifinals last Friday to advance to its first state championship game.

Riverside (12-2) has double digit wins in all four playoff games, including a 24-7 win over Huntingdon in the quarterfinals that avenged a regular season loss.

Follow along with the live updates below, with kickoff set for just after 3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. CT.

How to watch TSSAA football playoffs: BlueCross Bowl games

The championship games will be televised across the state on these stations (channel numbers over the air, cable channels can be found here):

Nashville: WUPX MyNetwork TV Channel 30

Memphis: WMC-TV+ Channel 5.5

Knoxville: WKNX Channel 7

Chattanooga: WFLI MyNetwork TV Channel 53.2

Jackson: Jackson Energy Authority E+ broadband Channel 6 (not OTA)

Tri-Cities: WCYB.2 CW Network Channel 5.2

Saturday's TSSAA football championships schedule

Class 4A: Upperman (14-0) vs. Pearl-Cohn (14-0), 11 a.m. ET/10 a.m. CT

Class 2A: East Robertson (13-1) vs. Riverside (12-2), 3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. CT

Class 6A: Oakland (12-2) vs. Houston (12-2), 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT

