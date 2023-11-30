TSSAA football playoffs scores: CPA vs. Boyd-Buchanan live updates in Division II-AA state championship game

The BlueCross Bowl TSSAA football championships begin Thursday with CPA facing Boyd-Buchanan in the Division II-AA title game at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga.

CPA (12-1) is in the state championship game for the sixth straight season, but the Lions have lost two games in a row (to Lipscomb Academy) the past two seasons.

Boyd-Buchanan (13-0) has an unblemished record in Gary Rankin's second season. The 17-time state champion coach could win a state title at a third school with a win on Thursday.

Follow along with live updates below as the game kicks off after 11 a.m. ET/10 a.m. CT on Thursday.

TSSAA football championship game live updates: CPA vs. Boyd-Buchanan in Division II-AA state championship game

Pregame reading for CPA vs. Boyd-Buchanan TSSAA football Division II-AA state championship game

How to watch TSSAA football playoffs: BlueCross Bowl games

The championship games will be televised across the state on these stations (channel numbers over the air, cable channel numbers can be found here):

Nashville: WUPX MyNetwork TV Channel 30

Memphis: WMC-TV+ Channel 5.5

Knoxville: WKNX Channel 7

Chattanooga: WFLI MyNetwork TV Channel 53.2

Jackson: Jackson Energy Authority E+ broadband Channel 6 (not OTA)

Tri-Cities: WCYB.2 CW Network Channel 5.2

