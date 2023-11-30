TSSAA football playoffs scores: Baylor vs. McCallie live updates in Division II-AAA state championship game

The final game of the first day of the BlueCross Bowl TSSAA football championships includes Baylor and McCallie in a short trip on Thursday to Finley Stadium in Chattanooga for the Division II-AAA championship game.

Baylor (11-1) has been excellent all season with an experienced team, including Vandy commitment quarterback Whit Muschamp and 4-star Alabama commitment receiver Amari Jefferson leading the offense. The Red Raiders are the defending champions in Division II-AAA.

McCallie (11-1) is also deep and experienced, with dominant playoff wins over Brentwood Academy and MBA. The Blue Tornado won 34-31 over the Red Raiders in the regular season.

Follow along with live updates below as the game kicks off after 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT on Thursday.

TSSAA football championship game live updates: Baylor vs. McCallie in Division II-AAA state championship game

Pregame reading for Baylor vs. McCallie TSSAA football Division II-AAA state championship game

How to watch TSSAA football playoffs: BlueCross Bowl games

The championship games will be televised across the state on these stations (channel numbers over the air, cable channels can be found here):

Nashville: WUPX MyNetwork TV Channel 30

Memphis: WMC-TV+ Channel 5.5

Knoxville: WKNX Channel 7

Chattanooga: WFLI MyNetwork TV Channel 53.2

Jackson: Jackson Energy Authority E+ broadband Channel 6 (not OTA)

Tri-Cities: WCYB.2 CW Network Channel 5.2

