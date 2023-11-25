TSSAA football playoffs: Here's who won the biggest state semifinal games

The TSSAA football playoff state championships are set for next week. Here is a look at some of the top Division I semifinals that took place Friday.

Alcoa 38, Giles County 7: Eli Graf was 9-of-18 passing for 242 yards and a touchdown to lead Alcoa (12-1). Elijah Cannon had 20 carries for 158 yards and two touchdowns and Brandon Winton caught three passes for 147 yards and a touchdown. Kamauri Turner was 3-of-6 passing for 119 yards and an interception and X’Zorian Randolph had 14 carries for 66 yards and a touchdown for Giles County (11-3).

East Nashville 33, Dyersburg 19: Keith Johnson rushed for 101 yards and two touchdowns, including a 52-yard score on the Eagles' opening drive, and East Nashville reached the Class 3A state championship for the third year in a row. The Eagles (12-2) scored 19 points in the second half. Elijah Usher returned a kickoff 78 yards for a touchdown. Quarterback Martez Lamb was 9-of-15 passing for 110 yards, one interception and rushed for a 16-yard TD.

East Robertson 35, York Institute 31: Isaiah Groves rushed for 240 yards and three touchdowns on 30 carries and East Robertson advanced to a football state championship game for the first time, despite being outscored 24-7 in the fourth quarter. York Institute quarterback Myles Leffew accounted for three touchdowns in the final seven minutes and finished with 104 yards rushing and two touchdowns, to go with 52 yards passing and a TD.

Houston 28, Brentwood 0: Chandler Day was 16-of-22 passing for 186 yards and a touchdown and had eight carries for 29 yards for Houston (12-2). Damon Sisa had 20 carries for 101 yards and three touchdown and caught two passes for 45 yards for the Mustangs. Baylor Hayes was 9-of-24 passing for 59 yards for Brentwood (13-1).

Knoxville West 38, Walker Valley 3: Marshaun Bowers had 14 carries for 62 yards and two touchdowns and caught a 41-yard touchdown pass for Knoxville West (13-1). Defensive end CJ Smith led the defense with three sacks.

Oakland 38, Bradley Central 17: Daune Morris had 30 carries for 171 yards and four touchdowns to lead Oakland (12-2). Ashton Jones had eight carries for 70 yards and a touchdown and Patrick Freeman was 4-of-7 passing for 68 yards and an interception for the Patriots. Kaleb Martin was 11-of-27 passing for 127 yards with one interception and had 17 carries for 50 yards and a touchdown for Bradley Central (13-1).

Page 10, Southwind 7: Jonathan Palmer was 14-of-30 passing for 128 yards and Ethan Cunningham had 20 carries for 86 yards and a touchdown for Page (13-1). Henry Cason had six catches for 56 yards and Calvin Kotarba caught four passes for 38 yards. Mr. Football finalist Kelvin Perkins went 13-for-28 for 164 yards and an interception for Southwind. Teammate Jeremiah Campbell caught six passes for 92 yards.

Pearl-Cohn 48, Haywood 20: Mr. Football finalist, Zeion Simpson-Smith, rushed 10 times for 138 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Firebirds (14-0) to their second straight Class 4A state championship. Pearl-Cohn overcame 112 yards worth of penalties as Malachi Cromwell added 90 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Javion Kinnard finished with a 42-yard touchdown pass from Keyshawn Tarleton. Haywood was led by Kamonte Williams who had 116 yards rushing on 17 carries.

Upperman 21, Greeneville 14: Ethan Palk had 24 carries for 156 yards and a touchdown in a win for Upperman (14-0). Bronzden Chaffin added 130 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries and Jaxson Rollins rushed for 34 yards on nine Carries for the Bees. Corbin Cannon was 13-of-18 passing for 205 yards and a touchdown and Zayden Anderson had five catches for 88 yards and two touchdowns for Greeneville (11-1).

